Comedy for a Cause postponed

By Dan Mearns Charlotte Players
yoursun.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Charlotte Players is moving the ninth annual Comedy For A Cause fundraiser to Oct. 15. Executive Director Sherrie Moody said the decision was made “in the best interest” of the cast, patrons, sponsors, and the public, citing COVID and the Delta variant. “Our organization’s ongoing concern over health and...

www.yoursun.com

#Comedy#Health And Safety#Online Auction#The Charlotte Players#Covid#Cfac
