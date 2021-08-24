Comedy for a Cause postponed

Sponsorships and individual tickets are now on sale for Meals on Wheels of Polk County’s 14th annual Silent Auction & Dinner fundraiser on Sept. 17 at Lake Ashton Country Club in Lake Wales. The goal is to raise $80,000 through sponsorships, individual donations and the auctions. The “Bling It On!”-themed fundraiser, featuring raffles, live and silent auctions, food by Longhorn Steakhouse and Olive Garden Restaurant and music by “B Haven,” begins at 6 p.m. in the main ballroom at Lake Ashton. MOW receives no government funding and relies solely on individuals, businesses, churches, service organizations and volunteers to carry out its mission. All proceeds from the fundraiser will be used to provide freshly cooked meals for homebound people residing in the greater Winter Haven/Haines City area, as well as parts of Lakeland. Individual tickets are $50 per person, with sponsorships ranging from $300 to $5,000. For tickets, sponsorships and other information, call Susan Eldridge at 863-299-1616 or send an email to susan@mealsonwheelspolk.com. Donations can be made online at the newly updated MOW website at www.mealsonwheelspolk.com. Headquartered at 620 Sixth St. in Winter Haven, MOW of Polk County is a non-profit, volunteer-driven organization that each year prepares and delivers 100,000 meals to homebound people in the Winter Haven/Auburndale area, Eagle Lake, Lake Alfred, Dundee, Lake Hamilton, the Haines City/Davenport area and parts of Lakeland.