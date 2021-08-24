Anderson, Lakatos, Rivard among Canadian athletes to watch at Paralympics

Canada has 128 athletes competing at the Tokyo Paralympics, which opened on Tuesday and run through Sept. 5. Here are five to watch:. The 42-year-old from Fergus, Ont., is widely considered the greatest wheelchair basketball player in history. He led Canada to gold medals in 2000, 2004 and 2012, and silver in 2008, but took a hiatus and missed the 2016 Games to focus on his music career. He and wife Anna Paddock make up the Indie singer-songwriter duo "The Lay Awakes." To the delight of his teammates, Anderson, who lost both his legs below the knee when he was struck by a drunk driver at the age of nine, is back to help propel Canada back onto the podium.