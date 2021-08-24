Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Rockers React to the Death of Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie Watts

By Chad Childers
Posted by 
106.3 The Buzz
106.3 The Buzz
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A true rock 'n' roll legend has died, as the news was revealed Tuesday (Aug. 24) that Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts had passed at the age of 80. "It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Charlie Watts," a statement issued by his publicist revealed, while asking for privacy for his family and bandmates. "He passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family."

1063thebuzz.com

Comments / 0

106.3 The Buzz

106.3 The Buzz

Wichita Falls, TX
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
788K+
Views
ABOUT

106.3 The Buzz plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Wilk
Person
Richie Kotzen
Person
Joan Jett
Person
Bruce Springsteen
Person
Charlie Watts
Person
Robbie Robertson
Person
Ringo Starr
Person
Mick Jagger
Person
Brian Wilson
Person
George Thorogood
Person
Chris Rock
Person
David Coverdale
Person
Tony Iommi
Person
Keith Richards
Person
Zakk Wylde
Person
Brian Jones
Person
Billy Corgan
Person
Todd Kerns
Person
Roy Mayorga
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jazz#Rock Band#The Rolling Stones#Radiohead#Nile#Mice Men#Stills Nash#Royal Blood#Apollo#Emerson Lake Palmer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Related
Public Health963kklz.com

Gene Simmons Has No Sympathy For ‘An Idiot’ Dying From COVID

Gene Simmons has never been one to sugarcoat anything, and that was certainly the case in a new interview where he touched on the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Speaking with Ultimate Classic Rock, Simmons said, “I’m not worried — and it’s unkind to say this — I’m not worried if an idiot gets COVID and dies. I’m worried he takes other people with him. Who didn’t have a choice. It doesn’t have to be death. Being in a hospital is horrific. There are so many cases of people who were deniers and who are begging in the hospital to get the vaccine. But it’s too late.”
MusicGossip Cop

Mick Jagger Welcoming Baby No. 9 With Longtime Girlfriend?

Has Mick Jagger welcomed a ninth child? Twelve months ago, Gossip Cop confronted a story about Jagger getting married to his longtime girlfriend Melanie Hamrick and having a new baby. Let’s look back on this story to see what ended up happening. ‘Time Ain’t On His Side’. The Globe reported...
MusicSFGate

Pete Townshend Pens Touching Tribute to Charlie Watts: 'Full Moon. Rainbow. Always a Sign'

Pete Townshend wrote a heartfelt tribute to Charlie Watts, the Rolling Stones drummer who died on Tuesday at age 80. The Who guitarist posted a photo of a rainbow on Instagram, captioning it, “Full Moon. Rainbow. Always a sign. Charlie Watts wept at Keith Moon’s funeral. I wish I was capable of such tears today. Instead, I just want to say goodbye. Not a rock drummer, a jazz drummer really, and that’s why the Stones swung like the Basie band!! Such a lovely man. God bless his wife and daughter, and I’ll bet the horses will miss him too.”
Musicarcamax.com

Charlie Watts to sit out Rolling Stones' US tour after undergoing operation

Charlie Watts has pulled out of the Rolling Stones' upcoming US tour after undergoing surgery. The 80-year-old drummer's operation was "completely successful" but he's "accepted" that it will take him "a while" to get back on his feet, and so he has made the decision to stand down from the 'Satisfaction' rockers' 13-date 'No Filter' shows.
EntertainmentBBC

Charlie Watts obituary: Jazz man who became rock superstar

Drummer Charlie Watts, who has died at 80, provided the foundation that underpinned the music of the Rolling Stones. The band became a by-word for rock 'n' roll excess but for Watts, playing with the Stones did not become the ego trip that drove Mick Jagger and Keith Richards. A...
Musicloudersound.com

Tracks of the Week: new music from Ayron Jones, Joe Bonamassa and more

As another week slips by and a new one begins afresh, we salute those who've made the last seven days such an enormous rock'n'roll pleasure. And so we salute Crazy Lixx, whose startling Anthem For America took home the bronze medal in last week's blockbuster edition of Tracks Of The Week. And we salute Halestorm, whose resolutely fierce Back From The Dead took home the silver.
Public Health1029thebuzz.com

Eric Clapton Records Song To Protest Covid-19 Policies

Eric Clapton, whose been very vocal, isn’t backing down from his stance against COVID-19 policies. He previously refused to play live shows that require attendees to prove they've been vaccinated. And now, he has released a politically-charged new song called “This Has Gotta Stop.”. On Friday (Aug. 27,) the 76-year-old...
MusicMarietta Daily Journal

'The ultimate drummer' — musicians mourn the death of Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts, one of the greatest in rock history, died Tuesday at the age of 80. "It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Charlie Watts," a statement from the band said. "He passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family ... We kindly request that the privacy of his family, band members and close friends is respected at this difficult time."
Musicrelix

The Black Crowes: Thick N’ Thin

“We been offered tours every year since we split up. Someone would call and say, ‘Hey, there’s money on the table—a lot of money.’ But we didn’t want to do it,” explains guitarist Rich Robinson, as he describes the mutual, longstanding reluctance of his brother Chris and himself to reunite The Black Crowes. However, the Robinsons eventually relented, following a personal and musical reconciliation and, this summer, they will finally take to the road together with a new incarnation of the Crowes—nearly eight years after the group’s previous tour.
Musicloudersound.com

Axl Rose's chaotic time-keeping produced great rock'n'roll, says Matt Sorum

Guns N' Roses were famously, frustratingly and frequently late onstage during the Use Your Illusion tour, but then-drummer Matt Sorum thinks there was an upside the Axl Rose's tardy behaviour. Interviewed by Billboard to mark the upcoming publication of his memoir, Double Talkin’ Jive: True Rock ‘n’ Roll Stories From...
MusicDallas Observer

30 Years Later, We Realize Use Your Illusion Is Axl Rose's Magnum Opus

In honor of both Guns N’ Roses’ return to North Texas on Wednesday, Sept. 1, two weeks ahead of the 30th anniversary of the release of Use Your Illusion, it's worth revisiting the album that marked both the artistic peak and beginning of the end of Guns N’ Roses — and taking a closer look at the creative madman behind the album.

Comments / 0

Community Policy