What to Watch Today: S&P 500 Set to Open at a Record After Closing Just Shy

By Matthew J. Belvedere, CNBC
NBC Chicago
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. stock futures rose Tuesday, one day after a strong rally led by reopening names as the FDA gave full approval to Pfizer's Covid vaccine. The Nasdaq closed at a record. The S&P 500 finished just shy of a new high. The Dow on Monday ended less than 1% away from its latest record close last week. The approval of Pfizer's two-shot vaccine was seen as clearing the path for more mandates in the face of the spread of the delta variant. (CNBC)

