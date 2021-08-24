Cancel
Oregon State

Letter to the editor: Oregonians can stop gun lockup bill

 8 days ago

Should Oregon's government require you to lock up your guns in your own home?. If you say no, you can — with one simple action — help keep it from doing so. Last spring, Senate Bill 554 was passed by Oregon's Democrat-supermajority legislature and signed by Gov. Kate Brown. If enacted, the bill will require you to keep your guns trigger-locked, or secured inside a locked container or gun room, when those guns are not directly under your control.

