DragonKingKarl Classic Wrestling Show: Saga of Hulk Hogan vs. Abdullah the Butcher

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was a dream match of the 1980s. The monster squashin' Incredible Hulk Hogan vs. Abdullah the Butcher. While Abdullah the Butcher never ended up as a Hulk Hogan opponent in the WWF, the two did face off three times. Yes, Hulk Hogan and Abdullah the Butcher were in the ring together just three times during their long careers -- and all three times were during the course of one week in 1982. This is that story.

