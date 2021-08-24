August Feature/Herb Ellis + Brad Mehldau, Wayne Shorter, Texas & A KC/Chi-Town Soul Jazz Showdown

Night Train continues the August feature celebrating the centennial birthday of guitarist Herb Ellis – in hour one with Billie Holiday, as a leader, and as part of the Oscar Peterson Trio, and in an Oscar Peterson special in hour two. There’s also music from Bobby Watson, Brad Mehldau and Terje Rypdal, all born on this date, and the latest from the Mark Masters Ensemble, marimba player Jenny Klukken, singer Rebecca Kilgore, and the Philly-based Brazilian group Ensemble Novo.