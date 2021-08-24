Cancel
Elected Officials And Ventura’s Westside Community Question Regulatory Agencies On SoCalGas Compressor

By Editorial
citizensjournal.us
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVentura, CA – At a virtual, bilingual forum hosted by California State Senator Monique Limón and Assemblymember Steve Bennet in partnership with the Westside Clean Air Coalition, over 300 local residents engaged with three regulatory agencies to ask why there has been no Environmental Impact Report on the SoCalGas compressor station’s expansion at 1555 N. Olive Street in Ventura. Participants included members of the Westside Clean Air Coalition including Food & Water Watch, Manos Unidas, Patagonia, CFROG, and CAUSE.

