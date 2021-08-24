Cancel
Story Behind the Song: Kane Brown, 'One Mississippi'

By Angela Stefano
Kane Brown's "One Mississippi" was a particularly life-changing song for co-writer, Levon Gray. After the Alabama native tagged Brown in an Instagram Story, the country star invited him to Nashville to co-write; Brown was so impressed, he not only cut the song, he signed Gray to his Verse 2 Music.

