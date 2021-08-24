Cancel
Electronic Health Record Software Solutions Market May Set New Growth Story | Care 360, McKesson, Cerner, Allscripts, Athena Health

atlantanews.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest analysis released by HTF MI on "Worldwide Electronic Health Record Software Solutions Market Outlook 2020 Survey results" sheds light on how investment and competitive landscape is impacted due to significant changes in the Worldwide Electronic Health Record Software Solutions Industry. The research coverage includes analysis on companies such as eClinicalWorks, McKesson, Cerner, Allscripts, Athena Health, GE Healthcare, Epic, Care 360, Practice Fusion & OptumInsight etc. It is expected that the healthcare and life sciences industry will likely continue to be an attractive target market showing noteworthy sign to Worldwide Electronic Health Record Software Solutions for the foreseeable future.

Related
SoftwarePosted by
The Press

A $43.4 Billion Global Opportunity for Cloud Systems Management Software by 2026 - New Research from StrategyR

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Cloud Systems Management Software - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
MarketsPosted by
The Press

New Analysis from Global Industry Analysts Reveals Steady Growth for Cloud Managed Services, with the Market to Reach $78.6 Billion Worldwide by 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Cloud Managed Services - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
MarketsPosted by
The Press

A $28.4 Billion Global Opportunity for Cognitive Analytics by 2026 - New Research from StrategyR

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Cognitive Analytics - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
HealthZDNet

Salesforce updates Health Cloud, highlights surround electronic health record strategy

Salesforce is rolling out a series of enhancements to its Health Cloud that advance the company's strategy to surround electronic health records and enable care from anywhere. The updates -- HIPAA compliance for Salesforce Maps, B2C Commerce and Salesforce Order Management, medication management, appointment management and remote patient exception monitoring -- appear incremental on the surface. But these additions do illustrate Salesforce's strategy for Health Cloud and industries overall, including financial services and media.
Electronicsmurphyshockeylaw.net

States Industrial Touchscreen Displays Market Size,Share,Recent Study by 2027| Elo Touch Solutions, Fujitsu, LG Electronics

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATE: – The report on the global Motor Control IC market is comprehensively prepared with main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Motor Control IC Market. It offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Motor Control IC market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global Motor Control IC market.
RetailPosted by
The Associated Press

Longevity Labs Partners With California-Based Upgrade Labs to Provide First Retail-Sales Locations in the United States for Longevity Supplement

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 13, 2021-- Longevity Labs, Inc., an Austria-based longevity company focused on developing cutting edge compounds to increase human health and lifespan, has announced its first-ever retail sales partnership in the United States with California-based biohacking facility, Upgrade Labs, to sell its award-winning anti-aging dietary supplement, spermidine LIFE ®. spermidine LIFE ® is the world’s first naturally extracted and clinically tested dietary supplement that promotes the renewal of cells. The active ingredient in spermidine LIFE ® is spermidine, an aliphatic polyamine compound found in ribosomes and living tissue and considered key to maintaining youthful cell function.
Technologymartechseries.com

Imprivata’s New Digital Identity Maturity Assessment Tool Illuminates Security Gaps for Healthcare Organizations

Provides key security and compliance guidance for a comprehensive digital identity strategy. Imprivata, the digital identity company for healthcare, introduced its digital identity maturity assessment, a new tool that helps health delivery organizations (HDOs) identify critical protections missing from their digital identity strategy. The assessment tool, combined with an intelligent roadmap toward identity maturity, bolsters every modern HDO’s identity and access management (IAM) strategy by ensuring robust security, compliance, and efficiency across the healthcare environment.
Cell PhonesTrendHunter.com

AI-Powered Biometric Health Apps

Vivalink, a digital healthcare solutions company, has announced the launch of its enhanced 'Biometrics Data Platform' -- a unique digital tool designed to aid with the process of patient monitoring and data analysis for ambulatory and remote settings. Using medical wearable sensors, the platform offers users remote data capture technology,...
MarketsVentureBeat

Data management investments often stumble, survey finds

The bulk of investments made in data management platforms thus far has not been money well spent, according to a Data Value Scorecard published today by data lake platform Dremio. The scorecard finds only 22% of the data leaders surveyed said they have fully realized a return on investment (ROI)...
BusinessLas Vegas Herald

U.S. Baby Infant Formula Market to Reach $5.81 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 5.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "U.S. Baby Infant Formula Market by Product Type (Infant Milk, Follow-on Milk, Specialty Baby Milk, and Growing-up Milk), Ingredient (Carbohydrate, Fat, Protein, Minerals, Vitamins, and Others), Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, Pharmacy/Medical Stores, Specialty Stores, Hard Discounter Stores, and Others), and Point of Sale (Prescription Based and OTC): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021–2027″. As per the report, the U.S. baby infant formula industry was accounted for $3.65 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $5.81 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2027.
WorldTennessee Tribune

Digital Health Investments In Israel Soar During Pandemic

Israeli digital health companies raised $1 billion in the first half of 2021, exceeding the entire amount invested in all of 2020. This growth reflects the overwhelming interest in digital health investments since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Globally, $20 billion was invested in this sector in the first six months of 2021.
Marketsgetmarketreport.com

Global Digital Lending Platform Market

The report “Global Digital Lending Platform Market, By Component (Solution (Loan Origination, Decision Automation, Portfolio Management, Loan Servicing, Risk & Compliance Management, Loan Management, Business Process Management, and Others) and Services (Design and Implementation, Training & Education, Risk Assessment, Consulting, and Support & Maintenance)), By Deployment Mode (Cloud and On-premises), By Industry Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, Insurance, Credit Unions, Retail Banking, and P2P Lenders), and Region – Global Forecast to 2029″ Global digital lending platform market is projected to grow from US$ 7.4 billion in 2020 to US$ 32.8 billion by 2029. Global digital lending platform market is driven by rapid industrialization in developed and developing countries across the globe. In addition, rising internet penetration and growing number of smart phone users, coupled with increasing adoption of digital platform across various industries are some other factors expected to boost growth of the global market over the forecast period. Increasing government initiatives towards digitization for developing countries, coupled with approach towards streamline payment method and promote paper less transaction within short period of time are major factors propelling growth of the global market. Moreover, growing adoption of digital platform from financial institution in order to promote the customer experience related to payment methods is another factor expected to fuel growth of the global market over the forecast period. Technological advancements and growing investment by major players for data security and privacy, coupled with string government regulation related to cyber security are factors accounted to create new opportunities in terms of revenue for key players working in the target market over the forecast period. In addition, increasing expansion activities through strategic alliances among regional and international players are other factors expected to further support growth of the target market.
Businessgamepressure.com

Intel Plans a Megafactory in the U.S.; Expands Existing Facilities

Intel is planning to build a new factory in the US and is expanding the Oregon facility. Is the capacity expansion an answer to the chip crisis and the popularity of AMD processors?. Intel is giving up on nanometers and preparing to develop more manufacturing technologies. It is expanding one...
Technologymartechseries.com

SeaChange Enables a Fully Migrated Cloud Video Delivery Platform with Unique Analytics and Engagement Services on Amazon Web Services

Platform Used to Enable Launch of Screen iL Global Streaming Service for Premium Israeli Content. SeaChange International, Inc., a leading provider of video delivery platforms, has strengthened its longstanding collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to enable enhanced data analytics on top of its fully migrated, cloud-based video delivery platform.
InternetMySanAntonio

Why chatbots are the future of supply chains

Today's economy could not be understood without supply chains. These networks comprise the entire set of activities necessary for the end consumer to purchase a product or service. Supply chains involve different economic actors and some are more complex than others; In other words, due to the nature of the...
HealthBeta News

Where do chatbots and virtual assistants feature in the future of healthcare?

The onset of COVID-19 has altered the way hospitals, establishments and companies functioned and the need to limit physical interactions has made it difficult for certain entities to cope. One of the worst affected industries has been the global healthcare sector, which lay at the forefront of the pandemic. The seismic increase in patient volumes directly translated into the multiplication of operations and patient care-related work. It became evident that hospitals were not equipped with the right tools or devices to handle the onslaught.
HealthMedagadget.com

Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market is Driven by Increasing Focus on Improving Public Health

Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market: Introduction. Transparency Market Research has published a new report titled, ‘Global Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market’. According to the report, the global remote patient monitoring devices market was valued at US$ 0.8 Bn in 2019. It is projected to expand at a CAGR of 12.5% from 2020 to 2030. Remote patient monitoring (RPM) is a method of healthcare delivery that uses the latest advances in information technology to acquire patient data, a part of traditional healthcare settings. The COVID-19 pandemic, connected health, and RPM are more important, as they enable physicians to monitor patients without having to come into contact with them, thus preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Beauty & Fashionhoustonmirror.com

Fabric Wash and Care Market Growing To Grow At A CAGR Of 5.6% From 2016-2022 | Allied Market Research

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Fabric Wash and Care Market by Product Types and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014-2022, The fabric wash and care market was valued at $77 billion in 2015 and is projected to reach $112 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2016 to 2022. In 2015, detergent segment dominated the market, whereas fabric softener/conditioner is anticipated to exhibit faster growth over the forecast period.
HealthMedagadget.com

Anatomic Pathology Market to Grow with Advancements in the Domain of Osteopathy

The anatomic pathology market worldwide is experiencing stiff competition because of the presence of numerous large companies and a handful of regional players challenging their might in the local pockets. In order to thrive in such a cut throat environment, players are seen ramping up expenditure in research and development of disease indications.
Public HealthMedCity News

INVEST Digital Health preview: Big Tech Unplugged

INVEST Digital Health, a conference that brings together innovative investors across the healthcare spectrum, prominent industry players and the most promising digital health startups, is scheduled for September 20-23, and held in collaboration with Medical Alley. It will be virtual this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The conference will...

