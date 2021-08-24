James Cox, age 96, of Russellville, Ky., passed away Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at his home. James was a Logan County native born Aug. 25, 1924, to the late Philip Cox and Mary Ruth Campbell Cox. He was a farmer and also worked for Browns Tobacco Warehouse for many years. He was a member of Dripping Spring Baptist Church since 1939. He served there as Deacon since 1950, treasurer from 1957 to 1995, song leader from 1954 to 2004, and served in various other capacities in the church. He was an original member of the Cavaliers Gospel Quartet and was a United States Army veteran.