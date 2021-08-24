Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Candyman’ stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Teyonah Parris hope thought-provoking horror film gets people talking

By Peter Sblendorio, New York Daily News
Marietta Daily Journal
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the new “Candyman,” Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Teyonah Parris tell a scary story that explores real-world frights. The horror movie arrives nearly three decades after the original 1992 flick and examines the traumatic circumstances that caused the death of a Black man who became the Candyman ghost. “The story...

www.mdjonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Teyonah Parris
Person
Nia Dacosta
Person
Jordan Peele
Person
Tony Todd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horror Films#The Daily News#Parris Brianna#The News#Marvel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
MoviesThrillist

The Ending of the New 'Candyman' Brings Back a Familiar Face

Nia DaCosta's reboot ends with a nod to the 1992 original movie. This post contains spoilers for Candyman. For as long as we've known there's been a new Candyman movie on the horizon, those who were familiar with Bernard Rose's 1992 original wondered: Would Tony Todd be back to reprise his role as the titular slasher, aka Daniel Robitaille? In the final moments of Nia DaCosta's sequel-slash-reboot, that question is answered. The last line of dialogue in the film belongs to a de-aged version of Todd, who emerges floating and surrounded by bees.
MoviesMSNBC

'Candyman' is not a good film. Black people still need it.

I know I’m not alone when I say the thought of watching a movie in theaters these days freaks me out. But if any flick could get me back to the cinema, it would be “Candyman,” the new sequel to the same-titled 1992 horror film. In the words of multihyphenate mogul Issa Rae, I went to root for everybody Black.
MoviesMovieWeb

Neo's Return in The Matrix 4 Left Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Starstruck

The Matrix 4 4 star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II has revealed his reaction to seeing Keanu Reeves return to the iconic role of Neo in the upcoming sci-fi sequel, with the actor admitting he was rather starstruck. Abdul-Mateen's star has risen so quickly that it seems he was swept up in joining the tentpole franchise, not realizing the gravity of it until hearing The One speak for the first time.
MoviesComicBook

The Marvels: Teyonah Parris Calls Captain Marvel Sequel "Epic"

Teyonah Parris teases the "epic" Captain Marvel sequel The Marvels, her first Marvel movie after starring in Marvel Studios series WandaVision. Parris, who plays the grown-up S.W.O.R.D. agent and superhero version of Captain Marvel's 11-year-old Monica Rambeau (Akira Akbar), joins forces with the Avenger Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) and Kamala Khan (Ms. Marvel's Iman Vellani) for the sequel from her Candyman director Nia DaCosta. With filming underway on The Marvels in London, Parris updates the new movie set to fly higher, further, faster when it opens only in theaters on November 11, 2022:
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Colman Domingo and Director Nia DaCosta on Updating ‘Candyman’ From a Black Perspective

When the first trailer debuted for “Candyman” — director Nia DaCosta and producer Jordan Peele’s “spiritual sequel” to the 1992 horror classic — there was a great deal of buzz about the use of a slowed-down remix of Destiny’s Child’s “Say My Name” alongside the original movie’s haunting score. But upon further reflection — the needle drop was an early hint at the way DaCosta and Peele’s take would examine deeper social themes. And the call to say “Candyman” in the mirror five times ultimately mirrors the call to remember real-life victims of racial violenc. “We shot this right up until everything...
MoviesPosted by
CultureMap Dallas

Candyman remake provokes a scary good racial reckoning

Throughout their history, horror movies have often been allegories for more serious subject matter. You name the real-world concern, chances are it’s been addressed in some form in a horror movie. In 2017, writer/director Jordan Peele kicked off a new reckoning of race issues with his stellar Get Out, a theme that now continues with the remake of Candyman.
MoviesLiterary Hub

Read the Clive Barker story that inspired the classic horror film

By now, you’ve probably seen the celebratory headlines: the new version of Candyman directed by Nia DaCosta, a reboot of the 1992 cult classic, has made cinematic history. According to People, DaCosta is the first Black female director to debut at the top of the US box office. In its first weekend alone, the film made over $22 million. DaCosta also co-wrote the reboot, dubbed a “spiritual sequel,” with Jordan Peele and Win Rosenfeld.
MoviesRottentomatoes.com

An Oral History of Candyman with Nia DaCosta and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

Candyman, Candyman, Candyman, Candyman, Cand… nah, we’re way too chicken to even try it. And if you’ve seen the trailer for director Nia DaCosta’s spiritual sequel to the early-1990s slasher classic, Candyman, you would be too. The highly anticipated film, from Jordan Peele’s production company Monkeypaw, promises a terrifying and fresh take on the legend of the hooked killer, one that digs into issues like the continual suppression of Black Americans as it delivers its genre thrills.
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Candyman director originally thought it was a real-life story

Whether you've seen Candyman or not, you'll know the basics like saying his name five times in a mirror (don't do it, basically). For Nia DaCosta, who has directed and co-written the new movie in the series, she has revealed to Digital Spy that she originally thought that it was all based on a real-life story and not a movie at all.
MoviesDigital Courier

Teyonah Parris pleased that Nia DaCosta got to direct Candyman

Teyonah Parris knew she would be able to "dive deeper" with Nia DaCosta directing 'Candyman'. The 33-year-old star will play Brianna Cartwright in the new horror flick, a direct sequel to the 1992 movie of the same name, and was glad that Nia was selected to helm the project by screenwriter Jordan Peele.
Moviescinelinx.com

Candyman is a Thrilling, and Thought-Provoking, Examination of Pain (Review)

After a long delay from the pandemic, Nia DaCosta’s Candyman reboot finally releases this week and it’s really damn good. Check out our full review!. I have a confession to make first…I wasn’t the biggest fan of the first Candyman. Everyone knows I’m a big weenie when it comes to horror films. Despite knowing much of the lore surrounding the film, it wasn’t until last year (in prepping for DaCosta’s reboot) that I finally sat down to fill in that cultural blank spot.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

How Aquaman And Matrix 4 Star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Actually Feels About Having To Maintain Those Muscles For Roles

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Many of us would probably relish the opportunity to star in massive Hollywood blockbusters. Doing so would probably pair you with skilled directors and stars and allow you to act out some pretty cool scenes. However, if you’re a staple of big-budget movies, there’s a good chance you’ll have to pack on plenty of muscle and maintain it. This is what bonafide star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, who has roles in the Aquaman and Matrix franchises, is experiencing at the moment. So how does he feel about having to keep the muscle for his high-profile roles?
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Captain Marvel 2: Nia DaCosta Teases How The Sequel Is A ‘Different Beast’

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe officially kicked off thanks to Black Widow’s release in theaters, and the various shows on Disney+. There are some A+ filmmakers bringing new movies to the big screen, including Candyman’s Nia DaCosta who is helming Captain Marvel’s sequel. And DaCosta recently teased how The Marvels will be a ‘different beast’ then Carol Danvers’ origin story.
Moviesbuzzfeednews.com

Why The New "Candyman" Isn't Very Good

Early on in Nia DaCosta’s Candyman, Anthony (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), the film’s star, is having a conversation with his girlfriend, Brianna (Teyonah Parris), her brother, Troy (Nathan Stewart-Jarrett), and her brother’s new boyfriend, Grady (Kyle Kaminsky), about gentrification. Specifically, they’re describing the area of Chicago where the Cabrini-Green high-rise housing projects stood before most of the buildings were destroyed in the ’90s. “White people built the ghetto and then erased it when they realized they built the ghetto,” Brianna says. “Everywhere is haunted,” Anthony offers. Such dialogue is representative of the movie as a whole — trite observations and wooden, moralistic chatter. When a movie has a plot that is predicated on a killer spreading fear by word of mouth, you want to be moved by the beats of good writing: airy language that leaves enough room for the sound design to underscore its intimations and phrasing like an open window you didn’t remember leaving up, its curtains hanging in the breeze, the tailwind trailing right to your subconscious. Instead of dialogue that inspires fright, viewers of this new Candyman get overblown discourse.
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Candyman Review: The Legend Is Back In Important Horror Film

Candyman arrives in theaters this week after being delayed for over a year due to the pandemic, and it almost feels like it was robbed of all of its momentum. From the moment it was announced that Nia DaCosta and Jordan Peele were working together to bring the character back to the big screen, it instantly became one of the most anticipated horror films on the release schedule. The first trailer only ramped that up, and then….nothing, as the world shut down and the return of Candyman had to be shelved. All of that buzz went with it, and now the release almost seems a bit muted. Nevertheless, he is back.
Seattle, WAKING-5

'Candyman' star admits he's a 'scaredy cat' about horror movies

SEATTLE — Nearly three decades after audiences first heard the legend of "Candyman," filmmaker Jordan Peele picks up the story at Cabrini Green in Chicago. Gentrification has changed the skyline, but history has a way of repeating itself. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II plays a talented artist whose career is stalling. He...

Comments / 0

Community Policy