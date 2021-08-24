Smart shopping-New study ranks the top countries with the savviest consumers
France crowned top country for smart shoppers, Poland takes last place in the ranking. Fashion and lifestyle top shopping categories for deals and discounts. A new study by online savings platform BravoDeal reveals the top countries with the savviest consumers as part of the Smart Shopper Index, a global ranking of the top countries where consumers are the savviest with their spending habits and their savings.www.atlantanews.net
Comments / 0