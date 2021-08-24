Cancel
Smart shopping-New study ranks the top countries with the savviest consumers

atlantanews.net
 9 days ago

France crowned top country for smart shoppers, Poland takes last place in the ranking. Fashion and lifestyle top shopping categories for deals and discounts. A new study by online savings platform BravoDeal reveals the top countries with the savviest consumers as part of the Smart Shopper Index, a global ranking of the top countries where consumers are the savviest with their spending habits and their savings.

www.atlantanews.net

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

