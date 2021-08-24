North America Used Cars Market to Grow at 7.60% CAGR by 2027: Allied Market Research

Growth in demand for off-lease cars and subscription service by the franchise, leasing offices, & car dealers, high prices of new vehicle process, and affordability concerns drive the growth of the global used cars market. Based on vehicle type, the SUV segment held the major share in 2019. Moreover, based on region, the market across Asia-Pacific dominated the market in 2019 and would lead the trail by 2027. Prominent Players: Asbury Automotive Group, Inc., AutoNation, Inc., Big boy Toyz ltd, CarMax Business Services, LLC, Cars24 services private limited, Group1 Automotive Inc., Hendrick automotive group, Lithia Motors, Inc., Mahindra First Choice Wheels Ltd., and TrueCar, Inc.