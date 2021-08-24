Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Rockers React to the Death of Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie Watts

By Chad Childers
Posted by 
FMX 94.5
FMX 94.5
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A true rock 'n' roll legend has died, as the news was revealed Tuesday (Aug. 24) that Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts had passed at the age of 80. "It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Charlie Watts," a statement issued by his publicist revealed, while asking for privacy for his family and bandmates. "He passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family."

kfmx.com

Comments / 0

FMX 94.5

FMX 94.5

Lubbock, TX
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

FMX 94.5 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Wilk
Person
Joan Jett
Person
Perry Farrell
Person
Charlie Watts
Person
Robbie Robertson
Person
Ringo Starr
Person
Mick Jagger
Person
J Mascis
Person
Brian Wilson
Person
George Thorogood
Person
Chris Rock
Person
David Coverdale
Person
Keith Richards
Person
Charlie Benante
Person
Billy Corgan
Person
Brian Jones
Person
Todd Kerns
Person
Mike Inez
Person
Roy Mayorga
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jazz#The Rolling Stones#Radiohead#Nile#Mice Men#Stills Nash#Royal Blood#Apollo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Related
Public Health963kklz.com

Gene Simmons Has No Sympathy For ‘An Idiot’ Dying From COVID

Gene Simmons has never been one to sugarcoat anything, and that was certainly the case in a new interview where he touched on the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Speaking with Ultimate Classic Rock, Simmons said, “I’m not worried — and it’s unkind to say this — I’m not worried if an idiot gets COVID and dies. I’m worried he takes other people with him. Who didn’t have a choice. It doesn’t have to be death. Being in a hospital is horrific. There are so many cases of people who were deniers and who are begging in the hospital to get the vaccine. But it’s too late.”
MusicSFGate

Pete Townshend Pens Touching Tribute to Charlie Watts: 'Full Moon. Rainbow. Always a Sign'

Pete Townshend wrote a heartfelt tribute to Charlie Watts, the Rolling Stones drummer who died on Tuesday at age 80. The Who guitarist posted a photo of a rainbow on Instagram, captioning it, “Full Moon. Rainbow. Always a sign. Charlie Watts wept at Keith Moon’s funeral. I wish I was capable of such tears today. Instead, I just want to say goodbye. Not a rock drummer, a jazz drummer really, and that’s why the Stones swung like the Basie band!! Such a lovely man. God bless his wife and daughter, and I’ll bet the horses will miss him too.”
MusicPosted by
The Week

Lee 'Scratch' Perry, the visionary 'soul' of reggae, dies at 85

Lee "Scratch" Perry, the legendary Jamaican singer and music producer, died at a hospital in Lucea, according to local media reports confirmed Sunday by Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness. He was 85. "If Bob Marley was the face and voice of reggae, Lee 'Scratch' Perry was its soul," BBC media...
Celebritiesdistrictchronicles.com

Charlie Watts and wife of 57 years pose in sweet final photo

Rolling Stones drummer and late music icon Charlie Watts attended one last charity event with Shirley Ann Shephard, his wife of 57 years. The couple smiled together at an event for the dog foundation Forever Hounds Trust in May 2020 in one of the last photos of Watts before he died.
Public Health1029thebuzz.com

Eric Clapton Records Song To Protest Covid-19 Policies

Eric Clapton, whose been very vocal, isn’t backing down from his stance against COVID-19 policies. He previously refused to play live shows that require attendees to prove they've been vaccinated. And now, he has released a politically-charged new song called “This Has Gotta Stop.”. On Friday (Aug. 27,) the 76-year-old...
EntertainmentBBC

Charlie Watts obituary: Jazz man who became rock superstar

Drummer Charlie Watts, who has died at 80, provided the foundation that underpinned the music of the Rolling Stones. The band became a by-word for rock 'n' roll excess but for Watts, playing with the Stones did not become the ego trip that drove Mick Jagger and Keith Richards. A...
MusicMarietta Daily Journal

'The ultimate drummer' — musicians mourn the death of Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts, one of the greatest in rock history, died Tuesday at the age of 80. "It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Charlie Watts," a statement from the band said. "He passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family ... We kindly request that the privacy of his family, band members and close friends is respected at this difficult time."
MusicPosted by
FMX 94.5

The Rolling Stones’ 2021 U.S. Tour Will Continue As Planned

The Rolling Stones will move forward with their 'No Filter' U.S. tour later this year as planned, despite the death of drummer Charlie Watts earlier this week. "The Rolling Stones' tour dates are moving ahead as planned," said promoter Concerts West in a statement (via Consequence of Sound). The run...
Musicloudersound.com

Axl Rose's chaotic time-keeping produced great rock'n'roll, says Matt Sorum

Guns N' Roses were famously, frustratingly and frequently late onstage during the Use Your Illusion tour, but then-drummer Matt Sorum thinks there was an upside the Axl Rose's tardy behaviour. Interviewed by Billboard to mark the upcoming publication of his memoir, Double Talkin’ Jive: True Rock ‘n’ Roll Stories From...
Musicrelix

The Black Crowes: Thick N’ Thin

“We been offered tours every year since we split up. Someone would call and say, ‘Hey, there’s money on the table—a lot of money.’ But we didn’t want to do it,” explains guitarist Rich Robinson, as he describes the mutual, longstanding reluctance of his brother Chris and himself to reunite The Black Crowes. However, the Robinsons eventually relented, following a personal and musical reconciliation and, this summer, they will finally take to the road together with a new incarnation of the Crowes—nearly eight years after the group’s previous tour.
MusicDallas Observer

30 Years Later, We Realize Use Your Illusion Is Axl Rose's Magnum Opus

In honor of both Guns N’ Roses’ return to North Texas on Wednesday, Sept. 1, two weeks ahead of the 30th anniversary of the release of Use Your Illusion, it's worth revisiting the album that marked both the artistic peak and beginning of the end of Guns N’ Roses — and taking a closer look at the creative madman behind the album.
MusicPosted by
FMX 94.5

Nandi Bushell Finally Got to Perform Live With Foo Fighters

Nandi Bushell finally got to share the stage with Foo Fighters. The rock star prodigy joined Dave Grohl and the boys at the Forum in Los Angeles, jamming “Everlong” on drums for the show’s finale. Bushell’s arena performance is the culmination of two years of Internet stardom. One of Bushell’s...
Lifestylemyq105.com

September Music Birthdays

If you were born in September, take a look to see you share your special day with!. Gloria, who grew to fame singing with Miami Sound Machine, was born in 1957. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) She also shares her birthday with Barry Gibb, who was born in 1946. Keanu...
Musicudiscovermusic.com

‘Run Of The Mill’: The Story Behind The George Harrison Song

George Harrison had temporarily quit The Beatles in January 1969, disillusioned with their fraught sessions after witnessing the domestic bliss of The Band and their home studio set-up in Woodstock the previous November. What he saw in New York suggested a cooler, more democratic process was possible. The tensions in which he was mired at that time bore a handful of songs that were at once spiteful yet contemplative, including “I Me Mine” and “Wah Wah.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy