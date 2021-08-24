Cancel
FDA officially discourages the #MilkCrateChallenge in response to a Conan O'Brien tweet

Conan weighed in on the recent viral social media craze "The Milk Crate Challenge" on Monday, tweeting: "Waiting for FDA approval before I take the Milk Crate Challenge." The U.S. Food and Drug Administration responded to Conan, tweeting: "Although we regulate milk, we can't recommend you try that. Perhaps enjoy a nice glass of 2% and return all those crates to the grocery store?"

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

