FDA officially discourages the #MilkCrateChallenge in response to a Conan O'Brien tweet
Conan weighed in on the recent viral social media craze "The Milk Crate Challenge" on Monday, tweeting: "Waiting for FDA approval before I take the Milk Crate Challenge." The U.S. Food and Drug Administration responded to Conan, tweeting: "Although we regulate milk, we can't recommend you try that. Perhaps enjoy a nice glass of 2% and return all those crates to the grocery store?"www.primetimer.com
Comments / 0