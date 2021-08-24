Coinbase Gains as Needham Sees It Being More Than An Exchange

The major equity indexes closed mostly lower yesterday with the one exception of the RTY posting a minor gain. What was unusual about the day, in our opinion, is the dips in the indexes occurred with very positive breadth and on higher trading volumes on both the NYSE and NASDAQ. We view that as slightly encouraging as up days with negative breadth have been the typical divergences of late. One chart did turn neutral from positive, but the bulk of the indexes remain in near-term uptrends as does market breadth. The data saw two cautionary signals appear while the rest remain neutral. As such, the market dip on positive breadth while some data turned yellow does not warrant a change in our current “neutral/positive” macro-outlook for equities, in our opinion.