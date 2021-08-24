Cancel
Looking at Falcons QB Josh Rosen's career numbers

By Deen Worley
 7 days ago
After backup quarterback AJ McCarron was injured against the Miami Dolphins during Saturday’s preseason game, the Atlanta Falcons turned to free agent Josh Rosen to fill the void. Drafted with the 10th overall selection in the 2018 NFL draft, Rosen will be joining his fifth different team in four years.

The former UCLA star wouldn’t make his first start until Week 4 against the Seattle Seahawks, and then took over for the remainder of the season. Here are Rosen’s stats from his rookie campaign with the Arizona Cardinals.

2018 – Arizona Cardinals

Week Att Comp Comp % Yards TD/INT

3 7 4 57.1 % 36 0/1

4 27 15 55.6 % 180 1/0

5 25 10 40 % 170 1/0

6 31 21 67.7 % 240 0/1

7 39 21 53.8 % 194 1/3

8 40 23 57.5 % 252 2/1

10 39 22 56.4 % 208 1/2

11 20 9 45 % 136 3/2

12 19 12 63.2 % 105 1/1

13 26 11 42.3 % 149 0/0

14 41 26 63.4 % 240 0/1

15 22 13 59.1 % 132 0/2

16 23 12 52.2 % 87 0/0

17 34 18 52.9 % 149 1/0

Total 393 217 55.2 % 2,278 11/14

2019 – Miami Dolphins

One day after drafting Oklahoma quarterback, Kyler Murray, the Arizona Cardinals traded Josh Rosen to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for draft capital in 2019 and 2020. Rosen only played in five games for the Dolphins, three of which were starts.

Here are his stats from those five games during the 2019 season.

Week Att Comp Comp % Yards TD/INT

1 3 1 33.3 % 5 0/1

2 18 7 38.9 % 97 0/1

3 39 18 46.2 % 200 0/0

4 24 17 70.8 % 180 1/1

6 25 15 60 % 85 0/2

Total 109 58 53.2 % 567 1/5

2020 – Tampa Bay Buccaneers / San Francisco 49ers (DNP)

Rosen saw his time in Miami come to an end by virtue of another top-10 drafted quarterback. The Dolphins selected Tua Tagovailoa earlier in the offseason while also adding Ryan Fitzpatrick to their roster in 2019.

After his release before the 2020 season, Rosen joined the Bucs as a member of their practice squad. He later joined the 49ers in December of 2020 and later signed a one-year extension in February of 2021. However, Rosen was released by the 49ers in the team’s first wave of roster cuts to get under 85 players before their second preseason game.

Check out some highlights of the Falcons’ new signal-caller, as shared by the team’s Twitter account below.

