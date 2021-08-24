Cancel
Fran Drescher Calls Adopting Her Dog a 'Miraculous Journey'

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWBRE-TV once again joins NBCUniversal owned television stations Clear the Shelters™ pet adoption campaign for the months of August and September. WBRE-TV along with animal shelters and rescues from Northeast & Central Pennsylvania will host the popular 2 month-long event in August and September for local communities’ organizations will offer low cost or waived adoption fees WBRE-TV has joined NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations’ Clear the Shelters™ nationwide pet adoption campaign. Launching August 23rd and culminating with Clear The Shelters Day Friday, September 17th , the pet adoption drive will include the participation of local animal shelters/rescues. Participating organizations will offer low cost or waived pet adoption fees to help families adopt a pet.

Homelesspahomepage.com

Clear The Shelters Takes Off With Life-Saving Flight for At-Risk Dogs and Cats

Petspahomepage.com

Reality Star Lisa Vanderpump Shares Her Pet Adoption Advice

New Orleans, LAbestfriends.org

Foster sees beyond dog's heartworm status and adopts her

About a week after Alix Walburn began fostering Giddy, she was sure of two things: The chances of the dog being adopted quickly were high, and Alix was falling in love with her. There was only thing she could do ― adopt Giddy herself. The fact that Giddy had heartworm disease didn’t give her pause ― not for one second.
New York City, NYFinger Lakes Times

Jennifer Coolidge Worked At A Restaurant With Sandra Bullock | Late Night With Conan O'Brien

(Original airdate:07/09/03) Jennifer Coolidge talks about playing Stifler's mom in "American Pie," working at a New York City restaurant with Sandra Bullock, and meeting OJ Simpson. Subscribe to watch more Team Coco videos https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi7GJNg51C3jgmYTUwqoUXA?sub_confirmation=1. Watch more Late Night clips https://classic.teamcoco.com/. FOLLOW TEAM COCO ON SOCIAL. Team Coco on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/teamcoco.
PetsHello Magazine

3 most loving dog breeds for companionship and beating loneliness

If lockdown taught us anything, it's the importance of companionship. As more and more people faced months of isolation alone, over 3 million households in the UK became pet owners since March last year. It's no secret that dogs make the perfect four-legged companion – and their love goes beyond...
CelebritiesPosted by
Best Life

The 20 Oldest Living Celebrities in 2021

If you need proof that age is just a number, look no further than the celebs listed below. These stars are 20 of the oldest celebrities still living in 2021, and they range from actors to singers to composers to heads of state. Each of these celebrities has made it into their 90s or 100s, and has shared some words of wisdom or inspired through their work along the way. From a legendary singer explaining why life passions are so important to the Queen of England sharing that she doesn't worry about aging, there's something to learn from each of them. Read on to find out more about these famous nonagenarians and centenarians.
AnimalsNew York Post

Woman was eaten alive by a pack of bears after storming out of a wedding

A Russian woman stormed off from a wedding only to be eaten alive by a pack of bears, officials fear. Yana Balobanova, 24, made emergency calls stating she was lost in a wooded area of Sverdlovsk, but rescue dogs on her trail found her scent overtaken by the smell of multiple brown bears and footprints from the animals, according to The Sun.
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

This Was the First Sign of Parkinson's Alan Alda Noticed

For most of the '70s, Alan Alda starred as Hawkeye, the chief surgeon on the beloved series, M*A*S*H. But he's so much more than his classic character. Also a stage actor, filmmaker, author, and activist, Alda has made a career out of forming connections with others. At the age of 85, the six-time Emmy award winner is still performing and hosting his own podcast, among other pursuits. In 2015, Alda was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease (PD). And while he didn't publicly reveal his diagnosis until three years later, he's since talked openly about his experiences with the disease and how he keeps moving forward despite it. He also shared the early sign that led to his diagnosis and how it involved his wife of 64 years, Arlene Alda. To hear more about the actor's history with Parkinson's and how it's affecting him today, read on.
Petskusi.com

Georgie the chihuahua shakes for his fur-ever home

KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – Georgie is a 9-weeks-old chihuahua blend pup that currently weights 5 pounds, but estimated to weight 15-20 pounds. He is already neutered and has one other sibling at the Helen Woodward Animal Center, where you can visit to see if you and Georgie are a match.

