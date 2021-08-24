Cancel
Belfast, ME

A communal city garden and two working school gardens featured Aug. 27

By BDN Community
Bangor Daily News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBELFAST — The community garden space at Wales Park will be on display Friday, Aug. 27, along with the working gardens at Troy Howard Middle School and BCOPE, a community-based alternative education program. All three gardens will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., as part of Belfast Garden Club’s Open Garden Day. The gardens are within a 5-minute drive of each other, at 10 Lincolnville Avenue, 173 Lincolnville Avenue, and 19 Merriam Road, and a $5 donation admits visitors to all three. Additional donations to support the Garden Club are welcome.

