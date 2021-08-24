Michigan Sugar Investing More than $65 Million at its Bay City Facilitiy

Bay City based Michigan Sugar is expanding its capacity to extract sugar from beet molasses in a $65 million dollar investment at its Monitor Township facility. Currently, the grower-owned company produces about 325 tons of sugar beet molasses every day, from which sugar is extracted. This is about 60 percent of the molasses that’s processed. Over the next 18-24 months, Michigan Sugar will build a 22,000 square foot expansion housing state of the art desugarization technology, which will be able to process 100 percent of the molasses, or up to 650 tons daily.