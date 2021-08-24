Bioprinted Tumor May Lead to Breakthroughs in Brain Cancer Treatment

Standard treatment pathways for patients with neuroendocrine tumors involving systemic therapy, surgery, and radiation. Diane Reidy-Lagunes, MD: Thankfully in the last decade, the treatment landscape for neuroendocrine cancers has actually changed a lot. We offer many more opportunities for our patients who are fighting these diseases. The most important thing I always share with my patients and my fellows is that it’s always about quality and quantity. In many of our patients, for example, with low-grade, low-volume, asymptomatic tumors, we could actually watch them. I have patients for years who I just see once or twice a year, and their cancer is totally stable. They’re totally asymptomatic, and this is a cancer that allows us to watch those types of patients. You want to be very careful though that those are patients without symptoms, typically low-grade and very low-volume disease that can’t be easily resected by surgery.