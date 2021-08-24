Cancel
Cancer

Bioprinted Tumor May Lead to Breakthroughs in Brain Cancer Treatment

By PlasticsToday Staff
plasticstoday.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers at Tel Aviv University (TAU) have 3D-printed a first-of-its-kind glioblastoma tumor that mimics a living cancer malignancy. The 3D-printed model may facilitate new treatments for this deadly cancer, which spreads quickly and erratically, making it difficult to treat using existing medical techniques. New drugs also could result in better patient outcomes, but lab-based drug development is time-consuming and doesn’t show how a treatment will work in an individual patient’s body. It’s believed that the fully functioning 3D model of a glioblastoma tumor created by researchers could offer new insights into effective treatment options and accelerate drug development.

