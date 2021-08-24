K-9 Handler And Task Force Officer Awarded Deputy State Fire Marshal Of The Year
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. - Senior Deputy State Fire Marshal Melissa Decker of the Southern Regional Office has been named the recipient of the 2020 "James C. Robertson, Deputy State Fire Marshal of the Year" award. "Senior Deputy Decker exemplifies the overall desire and commitment our investigators embrace to ensure the safety of Maryland's citizens," stated State Fire Marshal Brian S. Geraci.www.thebaynet.com
