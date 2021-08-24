Supply woes worsen as New Hampshire home prices continue to rise
Less is more when it comes to real estate. The number of home sales in New Hampshire last month dropped by nearly 15% from a year ago as prices climbed by 18%. For the past three months the median price for a single-family home in New Hampshire has been hovering at about $400,000. and it was $402,000 in July. More importantly, inventory – the number of homes on the market – which had been rising, started to fall again. And new listings, which had been climbing since December, fell by 500 from June to July, to 1,832, which is 15% below July 2020. The number of homes for sale dropped by nearly 200 from June and was down 40% from last July.www.nhbr.com
