Supply woes worsen as New Hampshire home prices continue to rise

By Bob Sanders
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLess is more when it comes to real estate. The number of home sales in New Hampshire last month dropped by nearly 15% from a year ago as prices climbed by 18%. For the past three months the median price for a single-family home in New Hampshire has been hovering at about $400,000. and it was $402,000 in July. More importantly, inventory – the number of homes on the market – which had been rising, started to fall again. And new listings, which had been climbing since December, fell by 500 from June to July, to 1,832, which is 15% below July 2020. The number of homes for sale dropped by nearly 200 from June and was down 40% from last July.

Public HealthWMUR.com

3 more New Hampshire residents die of COVID-19 as cases rise again

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Three more Granite Staters have died of COVID-19 as cases continued to increase in New Hampshire. State health officials said one of the deaths was associated with a long-term care facility. Two men 60 or older and one man younger than 60 died. There have been 1,420 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in New Hampshire since the pandemic began.
Real EstateNBC Philadelphia

Weekly Mortgage-Refinance Demand Drops as Interest Rates Stall

The average rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balances remained unchanged at 3.03% last week. Applications to refinance a home loan dropped 4%. Applications for a mortgage to purchase a home rose 1%. A prolonged period of low mortgage rates is taking its toll on the refinance market,...
Real Estatempamag.com

What’s happening with home sales in the Greater Toronto area?

Home sales in the Greater Toronto Area were relatively muted in July, although condo apartment transactions now dominate the market, according to Altus Group and the Building Industry and Land Development Association. The market saw a total of 2,140 sales in July, a level that was 14% lower than the...
Real Estateredfin.com

Housing Market Update: 9% Increase in Pending Home Sales is Slowest Growth Since June 2020

Homes are also taking longer to sell. Still, prices are up 15% from a year ago. Pending home sales rose 9%, the slowest growth since June 2020, while the actual number of pending sales fell to the lowest level since April 2021. More home sellers have started slashing their prices—another sign of softening seasonal homebuyer demand. Still, prices remain elevated, up 15% from a year earlier.
Dallas, TXadvocatemag.com

Home prices up 113% in one Oak Cliff ZIP code since 2020

If you bought a home in 2021, you likely dropped some serious cash. Conversely, if you sold your home, you likely made some serious cash. In January 2019, the median home sale price in Dallas was $328,827. As of May 2021, it’s $388,209. But sales appear to be slowing — there’s only so many houses to sell. Here’s a snapshot of residential real estate in our neighborhood.
Real Estatesmcorridornews.com

Existing home sales across the country climb 2.0% in July

WASHINGTON (August 23, 2021) – Existing-home sales rose in July, marking two consecutive months of increases, according to the National Association of Realtors. Three of the four major U.S. regions recorded modest month-over-month gains, and the fourth remained level. Figures varied from a year-over-year perspective as two regions saw gains,...
Real Estateatlantaagentmagazine.com

Median home sale prices increase 16% from 2020

Even as the real estate market is showing signs of cooling and more and more sellers are dropping asking prices, median home prices increased by double digits nationally from last year, according to a new Redfin report. Median home sale prices increased 16% to $361,225 from last year as pending...
Greensboro, NCMy Fox 8

Local couple details homebuying battle as housing market rages on

(WGHP) — The red-hot housing market has seen median home prices soar since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, which is great for sellers. For buyers? Not so much. “There’s so many people that are getting so many bids on houses like constantly, constantly, constantly,” said Joel Zaldivar, who started his family’s home search in an attempt to move from the Charlotte area to the Piedmont Triad.

