Bryan ISD School Board Members Approve “Commissioning” Contract As Part Of Building New Intermediate School Three
A relatively small part of the nearly $46 million dollar cost to build Bryan ISD’s third intermediate school is something required by code called “commissioning”. BISD’s construction manager Paul Buckner tells WTAW News that there will be a report “that states the mechanical equipment, plumbing equipment, and controls are operating as designed and at the most efficient levels.”wtaw.com
