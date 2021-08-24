Cancel
Giants' Rysen John: Hits injured reserve

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

The Giants placed John (ankle) on injured reserve Tuesday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. The timing of John's placement on IR effectively rules him out for the 2021 campaign. However, Duggan notes John's issue isn't necessarily of season-ending severity, so it's possible the tight end reaches an injury settlement. If that happens, he could be a candidate for the Giants' practice squad.

