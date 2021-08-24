Cloud Gaming Coming To Xbox Consoles This Holiday, Letting You Play Select Xbox Series X Games On Xbox One

A PS1 emulator with the ability to upscale games to 4K has recently been made available to manually install on Xbox Series X and S. The emulator, which is called DuckStation, is able to not only emulate PS1 games but also internally upscale them up to native 4K at 60FPS, although the emulator's default is to cap games at their original framerate. However, as this is a clearly unofficial program, if you were to give it a go, you'll need to put your Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S into developer mode to basically use the console as an Xbox development kit.