Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Cloud Gaming Coming To Xbox Consoles This Holiday, Letting You Play Select Xbox Series X Games On Xbox One

By Brian Shea
Game Informer Online
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleXbox Game Pass has long been considered the best value in the games industry, and Microsoft keeps sweetening the pot. While new game additions are always great, the team at Xbox continues to add value to the subscription service through new features. One major component Xbox has added to Game Pass following the service's success is cloud gaming. Now, that feature is set to arrive on Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One this holiday season.

www.gameinformer.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox Series X#X Games#Xbox Game Pass#Gaming Consoles#Xbox Cloud Streaming#Xbox Cloud Gaming#The Xbox Insider Program
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
Related
Video GamesComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Adds One of Xbox 360's Best Games

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers -- across Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC -- have seven new games to play, including one of the Xbox 360's best and most popular games. Of course, I'm not talking about The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, nor Mass Effect 2, nor Red Dead Redemption, nor GTA 4, nor BioShock, nor Far Cry 3, but Skate, which has been added, alongside one of its sequel Skate 3. Unfortunately, the pair of EA games have been added via EA Play, which means they are limited to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers.
Video Gamesaltchar.com

Hades and a full slate of EA titles are coming to Game Pass this month

Xbox Game Pass subscribers will be happy to hear that ten games will be joining the popular subscribtion service in the first part of August. As always, the lineup includes games from a wide variety of genres. Starting Friday, Game Pass will be adding a total of seven games. Here is the full list of them:
Video Gamestwistedvoxel.com

Xbox Game Pass: Here Are The Games Leaving in August 2021

Xbox Game Pass August 2021 update is due soon so ahead of the official announcement, we have a list of games that are leaving the service. The top game on the list is Grand Theft Auto V. It was added to the subscription service just again just a few months ago but it will be removed again from August 15th.
Video GamesGame Informer Online

Xbox Game Pass Adding 10 New Games, Including Hades And Skate

It's a new month, which means new games are joining the ever-growing Xbox Game Pass library. This month's additions for those that have Xbox Game Pass or Game Pass Ultimate includes two different Skate titles, the beloved Hades, and more. Before diving into which new games are coming to the...
SoftwareThe Verge

Microsoft brings xCloud to Windows PCs with the Xbox app

Microsoft is bringing xCloud to Windows PCs through its Xbox app today. Xbox Insiders will be able to access a new updated Xbox app with Xbox Cloud Gaming (xCloud) built in. Much like how xCloud works through the web, you’ll just need a compatible controller connected via Bluetooth or USB to access Xbox games from a Windows 10 PC.
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Stardew Valley to arrive on Xbox Game Pass for PC

Ever since its release back in 2016, Stardew Valley has garnered an absolutely massive number of players, way more than solo developer Eric “ConcernedApe” Barone ever would have anticipated. Inspired by the Harvest Moon franchise, Stardew Valley appealed to players who wanted to become immersed in a virtual country lifestyle. In addition, it attracted Harvest Moon fans who felt disappointed by that series’ later entries. Now it looks like more people than ever will get to try the game out, as Barone announced on today’s ID@Xbox Showcase that Stardew Valley will come to Xbox Game Pass for PC.
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

Forza Horizon 5 map fully revealed, 50% bigger than previous game

Playground Games has now revealed Forza Horizon 5's map, showing off the game's various biomes, a long stretching highway, and the huge La Gran Caldera volcano. In a new Forza Horizon 5: Let's Go live stream, the developer detailed FH5's wet season summer map before uploading a high-resolution image to Twitter. The map is 50% bigger than Forza Horizon 4's Britain and features prominent landmarks such as the La Gran Caldera volcano, which can be seen from anywhere on the map, a stadium in the centre, sand dunes out to the west, and a long highway (the longest in any Forza Horizon game) that cuts through the centre of the map.
Video GamesPosted by
SlashGear

Xbox Cloud Gaming hits the Windows 10 Xbox app, but only for a select few

Earlier this year, Microsoft rolled out the Xbox Cloud Gaming beta on Windows 10 PCs and iOS. At first, Xbox Cloud Gaming was available to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers through browser-based streaming, but today, we’re seeing Microsoft bring cloud gaming to the Xbox app on Windows 10 PCs. Unfortunately, this functionality is only available for a select number of users.
Video GamesGamespot

New Xbox Store Sale Features Hundreds Of Great Game Deals

The Xbox Store has hundreds of deals this week spread across three different sales. There's a Ubisoft publisher sale featuring Assassin's Creed, Watch Dogs, and Tom Clancy games. Bethesda fans can check out the Quakecon sale, which includes steep discounts on Doom Eternal, The Elder Scrolls, and plenty of modern classics. Meanwhile, the Ultimate Game Add-on sale has DLC for popular games like Mortal Kombat 11, Control, and The Witcher 3.
Video Gamesegmnow.com

Gamescom 2021 Xbox Stream announced

Microsoft has announced an official Gamescom 2021 Xbox Stream that will take place on August 24th at 10 a.m. PT. The stream will be hosted by Parris Lilly and Kate Yeager and feature “in-depth updates” on previously announced titles from Xbox Game Studios and third-party partners. According to Microsoft, the games being shown will include “some of the incredible titles coming to Xbox this holiday, upcoming releases to our monthly subscription service, Xbox Game Pass, and much more.”
Video Gamesvideogameschronicle.com

New Xbox Game Pass titles for console, PC and Cloud announced

Microsoft has announced the next wave of titles coming to Xbox Game Pass for console, PC and Xbox Cloud Gaming in the first half of August. Highlights include Hades on August 13, Katamari Damacy Reroll on August 5 and Lumines Remastered on August 5. EA will also be bringing five...
Video GamesNME

New ‘PUBG’ players can drop into the game for free starting today

Krafton has announced that, for a limited time, new PUBG: Battlegrounds players will be able to jump in and play the game for free. Starting today (August 10) and running through August 16, Krafton is celebrating the end of Summer by hosting a Free Play Week, during which players can play the full game for free on PC via Steam.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Minecraft Update 2.28 Patch Notes

Update 2.28 has arrived for Minecraft and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. Mojang revealed this patch that is known as 1.17.11 (Bedrock) overall on their feedback website today and specified it was first coming to Xbox consoles and would be coming to other platforms in the coming days. However, it has already now arrived on PS4 as well. Here’s everything new with Minecraft update 2.28.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

You can now play PS1 games on Xbox Series X via an emulator

A PS1 emulator with the ability to upscale games to 4K has recently been made available to manually install on Xbox Series X and S. The emulator, which is called DuckStation, is able to not only emulate PS1 games but also internally upscale them up to native 4K at 60FPS, although the emulator's default is to cap games at their original framerate. However, as this is a clearly unofficial program, if you were to give it a go, you'll need to put your Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S into developer mode to basically use the console as an Xbox development kit.
Video GamesComicBook

Xbox Series X|S Hack Lets You Play PS1 Games

A PlayStation emulator is now available on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, allowing Xbox users to not only play PS1 games on their new Xbox console, but to play them at 4K resolution with 60 frames-per-second. The emulator, the DuckStation, also comes with other features, such as Texture Filtering and True Color Rendering, which ensure the games aren't just enhanced, but faithful to the original versions. That said, to get the emulator on the console you will need to pay a fee and have developer mode enabled on said console.
Video Gamessrdtf.org

Oddworld: Soulstorm Is Coming To Xbox One And Xbox Series X|S

Developer Oddworld Inhabitants has announced that Oddworld: Soulstorm will be coming to Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. No release date has been provided yet, but new content will be coming to Soulstorm as well. Oddworld: Soulstorm is a remake of 1998’s Oddworld: Abe’s Exoddus. It follows protagonist Abe, a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy