Grand Haven’s 2021 Fourth of July fireworks show was canceled due to ongoing concerns with the COVID-19 pandemic. Tribune file photo

The Spring Lake Village Council has approved a permit for a private fireworks display later this month, but council members had some reservations.

The 630-shell display will be shot off from a floating platform on Spring Lake, near the 300 block of Barber Street, on Friday, Aug. 27, between 10 and 10:30 p.m. The rain date requested is Aug. 28.