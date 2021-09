Re “300-plus stolen ballots found by Torrance police” ( Aug. 24):. Gavin Newsom’s act of having mail-in ballots sent to every registered voter is asking for fraud. People who have died but are still on the registry will receive ballots that can be used by anyone. People who have moved away will still have ballots sent to last addresses, inviting others to use them. Undocumented immigrants can vote because we have no voter ID. Until we go back to the time when mail-in ballots were sent only if requested, and until we have voter ID or every ballot is checked against the registry, election results will continue to be questioned. We have no election safety net. The 300-plus ballots found may not seem like much, but elections have been won with a difference of only a few votes. And how many more stolen mail-in ballots might there be that have not been found?