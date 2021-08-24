Another Virgin Space Property Finds Liquidity Dreams via SPAC
NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ: NGCA) is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC). NextGen Acquisition Corp. II entered into a definitive merger agreement under which Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc. will become a publicly-traded company. Vieco USA, Inc. is the parent company of Virgin Orbit. Virgin Orbit has developed a proprietary air-launch technology. Since its founding in 2017, Virgin Orbit has developed the world’s first air-launched, liquid-fueled launch system. In January 2021, Virgin Orbit launched satellites for NASA.www.swfinstitute.org
