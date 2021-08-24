Cancel
Aerospace & Defense

Another Virgin Space Property Finds Liquidity Dreams via SPAC

 7 days ago

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ: NGCA) is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC). NextGen Acquisition Corp. II entered into a definitive merger agreement under which Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc. will become a publicly-traded company. Vieco USA, Inc. is the parent company of Virgin Orbit. Virgin Orbit has developed a proprietary air-launch technology. Since its founding in 2017, Virgin Orbit has developed the world’s first air-launched, liquid-fueled launch system. In January 2021, Virgin Orbit launched satellites for NASA.

El Segundo, CASpaceNews.com

Aerospace Corp. CEO sees winds of change in space procurement

The rapid commercialization of space and the establishment of the U.S. Space Force have created ideal conditions for change in the national security space business, says Steve Isakowitz, CEO of the Aerospace Corp. and former president of Virgin Galactic. Aerospace, based in El Segundo, California, is a federally funded research...
Aerospace & DefenseExecutiveBiz

Virgin Orbit Partners With SwRI on Potential Space Vehicle Manufacturing, Services Delivery

Virgin Orbit and the Southwest Research Institute have partnered to look into combining the former’s LauncherOne rocket and the latter’s space mission development expertise to potentially pursue specialized mission opportunities. The partnership is exploring opportunities in joint SwRI platform manufacturing and services delivery to Virgin Orbit clients, and considering stewardship...
Energy Industryswfinstitute.org

Fiera Infrastructure Funnels £100 Million for Ortus Energy for UK Roof Top Solar

Ortus Energy Ltd is a specialist solar PV project development company based in London, United Kingdom. Disclosed on August 18, 2021, Ortus Energy inked an exclusive long-term partnership with Fiera Infrastructure Inc. Fiera Infrastructure agreed to deploy up to £100 million of capital into the U.K. commercial and industrial (“C&I”) roof top solar PV space for projects to be.
Real Estateswfinstitute.org

KKR Forms Platform to Buy Triple Net Lease Real Estate

Some institutional investors are betting on triple-net lease (NNN) real estate as record U.S. inflation could boost cash flows to these types of properties. KKR created Strategic Lease Partners, a new platform to invest in a diversified portfolio of triple-net lease real estate. KKR’s investment, primarily from its credit and real estate funds, will position the platform to acquire over US$ 3 billion in assets. Veteran net lease investors Andrés Dallal and Joseph Mastrocola will join Strategic Lease Partners as partners, working with KKR’s real estate, credit and capital markets teams to acquire NNN properties and deliver sale-leaseback solutions to corporate tenants. Prior to the formation of the KKR platform, Dallal and Mastrocola were Executive Directors at W.P. Carey Inc., where they were responsible for sourcing, evaluating, negotiating and structuring net lease investments in North America. In the second quarter of 2021, the W.P. Carey REIT deployed US$ 780 million into new opportunities at a weighted average cap rate of 5.6%.
BusinessTechCrunch

Forbes jumps into hot media liquidity summer with a SPAC combo

That’s a sentence you don’t get to write often. Regardless, news broke this week that Axel Springer is buying U.S. political journalism outfit POLITICO. The transaction was expected, but the eye-popping roughly $1 billion price tag still has tongues wagging. We even got on the podcast to chat about it.
Businesscrowdfundinsider.com

US Fintech Firm Aspiration Partners to Go Public via SPAC Merger

a Marina del Rey-headquartered Fintech firm that provides clients with tools to help with prioritizing sustainability in their spending habits, is set to go public through a merger with a blank check company. As mentioned in a release, the deal with InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. should give the...
IndustryCNBC

Rocket Lab begins trading on the Nasdaq, with SPAC merger growing its cash pile

Rocket Lab began trading on the Nasdaq on Wednesday, becoming the latest space company to close a merger with a special purpose acquisition company and go public. "I don't think it will take long for investors to differentiate between the company that's consistently delivering and the ones that have aspirations to deliver sometime in the future," Rocket Lab CEO Peter Beck told CNBC.
Aerospace & Defenseinvestmentu.com

Virgin Orbit IPO: Satellite Launch Service to Come by SPAC

The Virgin Orbit IPO is on its way. CEO Dan Hart announced the company was going public via SPAC merger earlier this week. But should you invest in the Virgin Orbit IPO? Here’s what we know…. Virgin Orbit IPO: About the Business. Virgin Orbit is a small-satellite launch service. Richard...
IndustryGreenwichTime

Richard Branson's Virgin Orbit to Go Public

Satellite-launching startup Virgin Orbit is set to go public later this year with a reverse merger. The deal with SPAC NextGen Acquisition Corp. II will value the Richard Branson-founded company at $3.2 billion and is expected to close in the fourth quarter of this year. Virgin Orbit will retain its name and be listed on the NASDAQ under VORB.
Energy Industrycheddar.com

India's ReNew Power Goes Public on Nasdaq Via a SPAC

ReNew Power went public on the Nasdaq Tuesday via a SPAC deal valued at $8 billion. The company, based in India, decided to trade on U.S. markets in part because of the interest in ESG among investors. Sumant Sinha, founder, chairman, and CEO of ReNew Power, touted India's aggressive goals for clean energy that he expects to boost his company's efforts and said funds raised by going public will help build out capacity.
Long Beach, CAPosted by
Long Beach Post

Virgin Orbit to be publicly traded on Nasdaq following merger; expected windfall to boost operations

Small satellite launch company Virgin Orbit is preparing to go public, announcing Monday it will merge with a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, to list on the Nasdaq stock exchange by the end of the year. The post Virgin Orbit to be publicly traded on Nasdaq following merger; expected windfall to boost operations appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Axios

Virgin Orbit catches SPAC fever

The small launch company Virgin Orbit announced this week that it's planning to go public via a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC). The big picture: The news comes after a number of space companies have recently done the same, including Virgin Galactic, Virgin Orbit's sister company focused on human spaceflight.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
MarketWatch

Virgin Orbit to go public valued at $3.2 billion through merger with SPAC NextGen Acquisition Corp. II

Virgin Orbit is set to go public, as the launch and space solutions company announced Monday a merger agreement with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in a deal that values Virgin Orbit at about $3.2 billion. The deal is expected to provide the combined company with proceeds of $483 million in cash. Once the deal closes, which is expected to occur around the end of the year, the company will be named Virgin Orbit and the stock is expected to list on the Nasdaq exchange under the ticker symbol "VORB." NextGen's stock, which started trading in May, rallied 3.9% in premarket trading Monday. Virgin Orbit's current shareholders consist of Richard Branson's Virgin Group, which is also involved in Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. , and Mubadala Investment Co., as well as management and employees. Boeing Co. has committed to invest in Virgin Orbit, according to a report in The Wall Street Journal. NextGen's stock has edged up 0.1% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has gained 6.9%.
Aerospace & DefenseTechCrunch

Daily Crunch: Virgin Orbit rockets to $3.2B valuation in SPAC merger

Hello and welcome to Daily Crunch for August 23, 2021. We’ve got a simply lovely bunch of news items for you below, but before we get into the mix, do note that Pfizer’s vaccine has been fully approved. Which is great news! And in other great news, the agenda is out for our October SaaS event. Which is going to kick maximum backside. See you there! — Alex.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Reuters

Branson’s second space SPAC draws awkward parallel

LONDON, Aug 23 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Architects of blank-cheque mergers are whizzes at validating the stratospheric financial forecast. Revenues soar and losses transform into profits in five-year investment plans, at least on paper. Valuations, too, are carefully calibrated against rivals, some high-flying, others earthbound. In that regard, Richard Branson-backed Virgin Orbit’s deal to be bought by special purpose acquisition company NextGen Acquisition Corp II (NGCA.O) conforms to type. The comparisons to the lofty ambitions at Branson’s other space venture, Virgin Galactic, are an unfortunate by-product.

