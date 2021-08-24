Dolphins' Albert Wilson: Returns to practice Tuesday

Today was the first of two days the Falcons and Dolphins will have joint practices before the teams’ matchup in their second preseason game on Saturday. After an abysmal performance by the offense against the Titans, the staff will be eager to get a better assessment of the group in these practices and the game. However, the defense put plenty on tape for the front office and coaching staff to thoroughly assess their performance. The first joint practice revealed quite a bit — some good, some bad. Here are my positive thoughts based on reports from those who were in attendance.