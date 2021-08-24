Dolphins' Albert Wilson: Returns to practice Tuesday
Wilson (undisclosed) is participating in Tuesday's walkthrough practice, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports. Wilson returned to practice Tuesday alongside positional mates DeVante Parker (undisclosed) and Will Fuller (foot). The 29-year-old made a strong impression during the early portion of training camp, but having missed over a week of practices may have allowed Jaylen Waddle to gain some footing in the competition for reps out of the slot.www.cbssports.com
