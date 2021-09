With the Labor Day holiday coming up on Monday, the Centers for Disease Control is issuing warnings to unvaccinated New York residents. People who are still unvaccinated should avoid traveling during the holiday, one of the last chances to get out for a weekend getaway before summer ends and school begins. Yesterday, August 31, the Director of the CDC, Dr. Rochelle Paula Walensky, held a press event outlining concern over the further spread of COVID-19, including by and to unvaccinated people moving around the state and the country. During the press event, a reporter, Zeke Miller with the Associated Press, asked about travel guidelines issued by United States' national public health agency,