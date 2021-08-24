Matt Jones ’06

Please describe your position and what you enjoy most about it. I currently serve as the Executive Director of the O’Fallon Family YMCA in O’Fallon, MO. I run our flagship branch with daily operations/fundraising and help lead the sports programs for all 23 of our locations. I’m most definitely a people person…this job requires that and so much more. It’s the face of the Y, it’s being in the public, it’s fundraising and it’s advocacy work. People view success in so many different ways. This is what makes the Y so diverse. I love being a part of something that creates opportunity for anyone regardless of age, income or background. Everyone should have at a minimum, an opportunity to learn, grow and thrive and I believe we do just that.