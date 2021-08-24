Cancel
Cal in NFL Preseason: Marvin Jones Plays a Lot; Keenan Allen, Alex Mack Sit

By Jake Curtis
CalSportsReport
CalSportsReport
 7 days ago
Established NFL veterans typically don’t play much in the preseason, but the Jacksonville Jaguars showed how important former Cal wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. will be for them this season by putting him on display Monday night.

In Jaguars’ 23-21 loss to the New Orleans Saints Monday night, Jones was on the field for just 17 offensive plays, but he was targeted five times and had four receptions for 41 yards.

New head coach Urban Meyer left a lot of his starting receivers on the field for an extended, hoping to build a chemistry with rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence. All four of Jones' receptions were on passes from Lawrence in the first half.

The 31-year-old Jones, who caught 76 passes for 978 yards and nine touchdowns for the Lions last season, is the veteran of the Jaguars’ receiving corps, and will be counted on to be a reliable receiver.

Other former Cal players are on teams that had preseason games Sunday and Monday:

Giants linebacker Devante Downs: Downs is listed as a second-team inside linebacker on the Giants’ depth chart but he got the start in Sunday’s 17-13 loss to the Browns.

He played 57 plays on defense, the most of any New York defensive player, and also was on the field for 12 special-teams plays. Obviously, the Giants wanted to get a long look at Downs, who was in the starting lineup for last year’s regular-season opener.

Downs had seven tackles and knocked down one pass.

Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan: Jordan, a six-time Pro Bowl selection, has nothing to prove, but he was in the starting lineup Monday and was on the field for 10 defensive plays. He recorded one tackle assist.

Chargers tight end Stephen Anderson: Anderson, listed as the Chargers’ third-team tight end, got a lot of action in Los Angeles’ 15-10 loss to the 49ers.

He played 26 plays on offense and four plays on special teams, but he did not have any passes thrown his way. Assuming the Chargers keep three tight ends, Anderson is likely to make the regular-season roster.

49ers linebacker Mychal Kendricks: Kendricks signed with the 49ers a week ago after clearing up his legal issues, and it remains to be seen whether he can make the 49ers’ 53-man roster. He is listed as a third-team outside linebacker on the depth chart, but was on the field for just one play Sunday and that was on special teams.

It’s possible he did not have enough practice time to get up to speed on the San Francisco defense.

He played just eight defensive snaps last year, all in one late-season game for Washington, after returning from a torn ACL suffered in 2019.

Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen: Allen, a four-time Pro Bowler, did not play in Sunday’s preseason game.

49ers center Alex Mack: Mack is a six-time Pro Bowl selection who will turn 36 before the 2021 season is over. He doesn’t need time to get ready for the season. He needs to preserve his body. Mack is listed as San Francisco’s starting center but he did not play Sunday or in the 49ers’ first preseason game against the Chiefs. He’ll be ready when the games count.

Cover photo of Marvin Jones Jr. by Nathan Ray Seebeck, USA TODAY Sports

Follow Jake Curtis of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by searching: @si.calsportsreport or going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport

