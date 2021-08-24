Cancel
Mr. Mark Dooley, age 61, of Turkey Creek, died Monday morning, August 23, at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville. He is survived by: wife, Helen Davis; mother, Elizabeth Dooley of Nashville; daughters, Megan Dooley, Brooke Dooley and Payton Dooley all of Hurley, MS; granddaughter, Audrina Dooley; step children, Amanda Dillehay and husband Tommy of Gordonsville, Daniel Agee of Carthage; step granddaughter, Kelsi Davis and husband Dylan of Gordonsville; siblings, Karen Harpe of Fairview, Paul E. Stanley of Nashville, Juanita Cannon and husband John of Nashville, Daryl Dooley of Nashville, Tammy Hollis of Murfreesboro, Jon W. Dooley and wife Whitney of Tampa, FL, and Gregory Scott Dooley of Nashville.

