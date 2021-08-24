'Don't panic and get back to work', Taliban order former officials

Canadian journalist Graeme Smith traveled for nearly 15 years in Afghanistan. First as a reporter, perhaps one of the Westerners who has covered the country for the longest time, and then as a consultant for analysis centers such as International Crisis Group, where he currently works. He has had contacts with everyone, including the Taliban. He knows a lot, of which more, and even so he warns: “We experts don’t have answers. The Taliban are a secret organization and nobody knows how they are financed ”. That said, there are approximations to the sources that have filled their coffers until the reconquest of Kabul. And there are many. According to a report recently gathered by UN member states for the Security Council, the annual income of the Taliban ranges from $ 300 million to $ 1.6 billion, an undoubtedly wide range. This report does specify the origin of the money: drug trafficking and opium production, extortion, kidnapping and ransom demand, exploitation of mineral areas, taxes in their control areas, individual donations and donations from non-governmental organizations.