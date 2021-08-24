Cancel
Murfreesboro, TN

'Boro Is A Strong Real Estate Market

wgnsradio.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(MURFREESBORO) According to WalletHub, Murfreesboro is the 4th healthiest real estate market for small cities across the nation. Plus, if you compare the Heart of Tennessee to all sizes of markets, the 'Boro ranks #13. This year, the housing market is in a unique situation as mortgage rates are only...

www.wgnsradio.com

Marketsrealtybiznews.com

Hope May Be on the Horizon for First-Time Buyers

It’s too early to know for sure but some early indicators are emerging that show some relief could be coming to first-time buyers. That relief could include a combination of how Fannie Mae calculates credit scores, a few more houses coming on the market, and even a slight uptick in mortgage rates.
Real EstateMetroWest Daily News

Goodspeed: Tapping into your home’s equity

QUESTION:With interest rates so low and home values going up, I would like to tap some of my home equity and put it toward my son and daughter’s education. What is the best way to do this?. ANSWER: As you pointed out, home values have soared since the pandemic, leaving...
Real Estatedsnews.com

Housing Report Suggests ‘Somewhat Calmer Market’

Home sales collectively have dipped for two consecutive months according to July data from National Association of Realtors (NAR). While the West region registered a month-over-month gain in contract activity, the other three major U.S. regions reported drops, and all four regions saw transactions decrease year-over-year, NAR reports. “The market...
Real EstateNBC Philadelphia

Weekly Mortgage-Refinance Demand Drops as Interest Rates Stall

The average rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balances remained unchanged at 3.03% last week. Applications to refinance a home loan dropped 4%. Applications for a mortgage to purchase a home rose 1%. A prolonged period of low mortgage rates is taking its toll on the refinance market,...
Real Estatedcvelocity.com

Report: Commercial real estate values return to pre-pandemic levels in many markets

Commercial real estate values have returned to pre-pandemic levels in many U.S. markets, continuing a recovery that began late last year, according to a report from commercial real estate giant CBRE. CBRE’s newest U.S. Cap Rate Survey found that two-thirds of investors showed an increased appetite for risk during the first half of this year and that most expect capitalization rates— or “cap” rates, which are a measure of a property’s value—to remain stable or compress across most property types through the end of 2021. A lower cap rate generally indicates a higher value, according to CBRE. The survey compared U.S. cap rates for the first half of 2019 to the first half of 2021. “The rapid recovery across U.S. real estate markets was mostly made possible by the massive fiscal and monetary response to the Covid-19 downturn that stabilized the economy and benefited property values,” according to Chris Ludeman, global president of Capital Markets for CBRE. “While some uncertainty remains, a strong economic recovery will continue to benefit property fundamentals, investment volumes, and values.” Industrial markets have fared particularly well since the economic downturn in mid-2020, CBRE said. The survey showed that investors expect cap rates to continue to compress for industrial properties, driven by strong demand for warehouses, distribution centers, and similar facilities. “The pandemic affected certain real estate sectors more than others,” according to the report. “Every industrial market reported lower cap rates than in [the first half of 2019], reflecting strong investor appetite because of increased e-commerce demand during the pandemic.” The survey also found that investors were willing to purchase industrial assets at a premium during the first half of the year.
Real Estateredfin.com

Housing Market Update: 9% Increase in Pending Home Sales is Slowest Growth Since June 2020

Homes are also taking longer to sell. Still, prices are up 15% from a year ago. Pending home sales rose 9%, the slowest growth since June 2020, while the actual number of pending sales fell to the lowest level since April 2021. More home sellers have started slashing their prices—another sign of softening seasonal homebuyer demand. Still, prices remain elevated, up 15% from a year earlier.
Real EstateWXYZ

Housing market cooling off a little, but the frenzy continues

(WXYZ) — In 2021, records have been set for housing prices, buying, and selling trends. It's been a learning process for agents and their clients. Prices are still at all-time highs up 17% from last year. With COVID-19, the Fed dropped interest rates to zero and mortgage rates followed, hitting...
Greensboro, NCMy Fox 8

Local couple details homebuying battle as housing market rages on

(WGHP) — The red-hot housing market has seen median home prices soar since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, which is great for sellers. For buyers? Not so much. “There’s so many people that are getting so many bids on houses like constantly, constantly, constantly,” said Joel Zaldivar, who started his family’s home search in an attempt to move from the Charlotte area to the Piedmont Triad.
MarketsHousing Wire

Why today’s housing market makes speed and agility crucial for lenders

In light of the state of the housing market, HousingWire sat down with Nomis Solutions Chief Executive Officer Frank Rohde to discuss why agility, speed and a better customer experience are more important than ever. HousingWire: What about today’s housing market makes speed and agility so crucial for lenders?. Frank...
Knox County, OHMount Vernon News

Knox real estate market remains hot especially rural homes

The Knox County real estate market remains sizzling hot, Mount Vernon Realtor Sam Miller of REMAX Stars Realty told the Mount Vernon News. “The demand for houses is still crazy,” Miller said. As of late August, there were 29 homes in the county on the market, Miller said. “That’s countywide...
Williamson County, TNPosted by
Williamson Source

Affordable Housing in Williamson County Hurt by Current Real Estate Market

Mayors from all over Williamson County recently addressed the issue of affordable housing in the county and their respective cities. Some of the cities are working to try to find ways to provide housing to low- and middle-income workers and others have come across hurdles such as the rising cost of land, increased cost of building, and in some cases sacrosanct zoning regulations.
Aspen, COAspen Times

Scott Bayens: Aspen real estate market is accelerating through abundance

I got away for a hike with a friend last week; a day unplugged and long overdue. We lucked out with clear, bluebird skies, cool temps, with a plan to bag an alpine lake above Gates Hut. After clearing the calendar, checking email and voicemail one last time, it didn’t take long before my frayed nervous system began to recalibrate, I found my rhythm and I began to let go and relax.
Indiana StateIbj.com

New ‘iBuyers’ are jumping into central Indiana’s real estate market

Two “instant buyer” companies, also called iBuyers, recently launched in central Indiana to give homeowners a non-traditional route to buy or sell houses. San Francisco-based Opendoor and Phoenix-based Offerpad both announced in recent weeks that they were bringing their internet-driven real estate services to homeowners in central Indiana. Those iBuyer companies—and others like Zillow and Redfin, which have added iBuying services—frame their online platforms as a convenient, quick, certain and simple alternative to the traditional home-selling experience. However, local real estate agents aren’t sure whether the approach will disrupt or simply augment the market.

