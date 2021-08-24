Cancel
TV Series

‘Yellowjackets’ Trailer: ‘Crazy Bitch’ Christina Ricci Tries to Block Out Her Traumatic Teen Survival Story (Video)

By Jennifer Maas
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

And you thought “Lord of the Flies” was extreme. Showtime dropped the trailer for its upcoming survival drama “Yellowjackets” during its presentation at the Television Critics Association’s virtual summer press tour Tuesday, revealing the traumatic teen memories haunting leads Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci and Tawny Cypress. Per Showtime’s...

