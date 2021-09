Not everything at the U.S. Open will be like it was before the pandemic—2021 will be the first time since 1997 that neither Roger Federer nor Serena Williams will be competing—but one thing that will return to normal is the prize pool. Due to lost revenue, the total payout to players last year was $53.4 million, a slight dip from $57.2 million in 2019. This year, that number will be an all-time high $57.5 million. The distribution of that money to the players, however, will be significantly different. The players and tour management agreed to decrease the singles champion prize to $2.5...