Contemporary Art Center to Hold Textile and Weaving Extravaganza Show

WILLIAMSBURG — The Williamsburg Contemporary Art Center (WCAC) is set to open a new show centered around textiles and weaving. In its first Extravaganza since 2019, the Textile and Weaving Extravaganza will provide visitors with experiential programming to learn more about this art medium. According to an Aug. 22 WCAC release, this show will will focus on this particular art medium that will include the forms, styles and variations of textile and weaving arts.