A customer told the owner of Dockside Donuts around 5:30 a.m. about the blaze raging just a few feet from his store. “I said, 'what’s going on?'" Sam Yam, the owner, told reporters. "He said, 'the next-door building is on fire.'" That's when Yam ran outside the store and saw the flames rising. Fire crews responded to the incident and were able to put out the fire before it could affect Yam's property.