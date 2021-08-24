Motorcyclist dead after being hit by a car in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A motorcyclist has died after a crash Tuesday morning near 19th Avenue and Thunderbird Road. The crash happened around 8:45 a.m. according to Phoenix police. When officers arrived on scene they learned a man was riding a motorcycle heading westbound on Thunderbird Road when he was hit by a car. The female driver was making a left turn into an apartment complex when the crash happened. The man was transported to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.