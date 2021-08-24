This Restaurant Has The 'Most Delicious' Burger And Fries In All Of Utah

Golden Corral: It may not have the best reputation in the world, what with its stuffed buffet packed with simple, oftentimes dubious-looking foods, but you'd be surprised at how many people it pulls in. It's a favorite for school field trips, grandparents, and when you have to get off the highway on a trip to get something to eat. And while a lot of the foods there are somewhat subpar, there are other items on the menu that are actually pretty tasty. It all just comes down to knowing what to grab from the buffet. While everyone will have their own distinct taste, it's safe to say that there are some menu items that are better than others.