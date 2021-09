Ryan Jhun has just announced the title of his new single with LOONA in a big way!. On August 30 KST, the producer and his label Big Ocean ENM unveiled the album cover for "Not Friends," the second single of his ongoing music project 'MAXIS' featuring LOONA members HeeJin, Kim Lip, JinSoul, and Yves. The album cover, which reveals the song's title to fans for the first time, features the print of a fluorescent pink gun featuring LOONA's name written across it. The striking visual alludes to what will likely be the single's bold and edgy concept, raising anticipation for what the final product will sound like.