80% of global businesses expect a breach of customer records in the next year

By Editorial Guidelines
securitymagazine.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to a new survey, 80% of global organizations report they will experience a data breach that impacts customer data in the next 12 months. The findings come from Trend Micro’s biannual Cyber Risk Index (CRI) report, which measures the gap between respondents’ cybersecurity preparedness versus their likelihood of being attacked. In the first half of 2021, the CRI surveyed more than 3,600 businesses of all sizes and industries across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

www.securitymagazine.com

