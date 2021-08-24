UN rights chief warns of abuses amid Taliban’s Afghan blitz

A divided U.N. Security Council is pressing the Taliban to live up to pledges to let people leave Afghanistan after the U.S. withdraws its forces. But China and Russia have refused to back the resolution, which they portray as diverting blame for the chaos surrounding the U.S. pullout. French Deputy Ambassador Nathalie Broadhurst, said after Monday’s vote that “this lack of unity is a disappointment for us” and for Afghans. Russia and China abstained from the vote and did not veto the measure. France sponsored the resolution along with Britain and the U.S. It also calls for letting humanitarian aid flow, upholding human rights and combating terrorism. The vote came shortly before the U.S. moved its last troops out of Afghanistan, ending America’s longest war.