Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

"Broadway Joe" Takes Part In Beach Cleanup

By Joel Malkin
Posted by 
NewsRadio WFLA
NewsRadio WFLA
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tequesta resident and legendary NFL quarterback Joe Namath spent some time on the beaches of Jupiter Monday, with employees from the restaurant he co-owns and threw away 50 pounds of trash.

wflanews.iheart.com

Comments / 0

NewsRadio WFLA

NewsRadio WFLA

Tampa, FL
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay News, Traffic and Weather wherever you are with NewsRadio WFLA and WFLA News.

 https://wflanews.iheart.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Namath
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broadway Joe#Jets#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Defuniak Springs, FLwtvy.com

Residents to swim in Lake DeFuniak for the first time since 1964

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (Press Release) - DeFuniak Springs citizens and guests can now swim in Lake DeFuniak beginning Saturday, August 28 in Chipley Park through Thursday, September 30, 2021, 8am to sunset and Sundays 12:30 pm to 5pm. City government leaders decided to reopen the coveted spring-fed lake for swimming for the first time since 1964 in a recent council meeting. Although the 2021 swimming season in Lake DeFuniak is only about a month long due to the timing of the council decision, next year’s season is scheduled from March 1 through September 30th in the designated, roped-off area between the boat ramp of the Chautauqua Hall of Brotherhood to the Amphitheatre. This year’s designated area is between the Chautauqua Hall of Brotherhood boat ramp to the area behind the DeFuniak Springs Library. The area expands to include the area behind the Amphitheatre in 2022 once the area is prepped for safe swimming when tall water weeds are removed.
Tampa, FLfox13news.com

Tunnel to Towers events coming to the Tampa Bay area

TAMPA, Fla. - Tunnel to Towers is marking the 20th anniversary of September 11th with events across the country, including the Tampa Bay area. The foundation honors the sacrifice of firefighter Stephen Siller, who lost his life protecting others in the aftermath of the attacks on the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001.
Festivalcbslocal.com

Miami Nights

This Latin-themed event will feature live entertainment, Cuban food, and hot fashion. All to benefit the L for Lupus Foundation. Julissa Ortiz was strutting her stuff on the runway!

Comments / 0

Community Policy