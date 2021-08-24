Red Velvet react to news of Joy dating Crush on 'Seulgi.zip'

Reflecting on Red Velvet recently celebrating their 7th anniversary, it has grown difficult to narrow down their musicality in just a few words. Or their ever-growing palette that pretty much embodies the rainbow. From “Power Up” to “Bad Boy,” “Zimzalabim” to “Psycho,” each return unveiled a new color of the group that further defined their potential. With every delightful, eye-popping “red” comeback, there followed a smooth, oh so stylish “velvet” side to surprise us once again. While some may think their concepts were questionable, their weird yet mysterious aesthetic became a trademark for the group as something only they can achieve — an identity milestone every group dreams to attain.