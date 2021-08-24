Red Velvet react to news of Joy dating Crush on 'Seulgi.zip'
Red Velvet reacted to the news of Joy dating Crush on 'Seulgi.zip'. On the August 24th episode of Seulgi's Naver NOW show, Joy, Irene, Wendy, and Yeri featured as guests and responded to the news of Joy and Crush being in a relationship. When the Red Velvet members were asked what they first did when they got home yesterday, Irene yelled, "I searched for Joy's name," Wendy said, "I looked at my phone," and Yeri answered,www.allkpop.com
Comments / 0