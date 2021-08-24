Cancel
7 people at German university victims of apparent poisoning

 9 days ago

BERLIN (AP) — Authorities say seven people at a university in western Germany have received medical treatment after showing symptoms of poisoning, and prosecutors have opened an investigation into suspicions of attempted murder. The employees of the Technical University in Darmstadt, south of Frankfurt, experienced medical problems on Monday. The university said that drinks and water containers at several locations in one of the buildings on its campus had been contaminated with chemical substances. Police and prosecutors said Tuesday that they had searched other university buildings as a precaution but found nothing else linked to the suspected poisoning. They also said no one else had come forward with symptoms.

