Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

Yes, the FDA Just Had to Remind Some Minnesotans ‘You’re Not A Horse’

By Curt St. John
Posted by 
103.9 The Doc
103.9 The Doc
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The FDA just took time to remind Minnesotans they're not a horse and they're not a cow, either. So what's up with these seemingly obvious reminders?. You would think that most Americans would be smart enough to know that taking a drug designed for large farm animals would be a bad idea, right? And, to be fair, most Americans (certainly most of us who live here in Minnesota) likely DO know that and wouldn't risk taking a medicine designed for cows and horses.

1039thedoc.com

Comments / 1

103.9 The Doc

103.9 The Doc

Rochester, MN
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
531K+
Views
ABOUT

103.9 The Doc is Rochester's first Music Care Provider. You never know what The Doc will play! We also deliver the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester and Southern Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://1039thedoc.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Business
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Industry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horse#Drugs#Reminders#Animals#Minnesotans#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
FDA
Related
AgricultureHuffingtonPost

FDA Warns Against Using Livestock Drug To Treat COVID-19

The Food and Drug Administration warned against using ivermectin — a drug often used in the U.S. to treat or prevent parasites in animals — to treat or prevent COVID-19 in humans. “You are not a horse. You are not a cow. Seriously, y’all. Stop it,” the FDA tweeted Saturday...
Agriculturebrproud.com

“You are not a horse. You are not a cow. Seriously, y’all. Stop it,” Medical community warns against using Ivermectin for COVID-19 treatment

DENVER (KDVR) — A common drug used to treat parasites in large farm animals is now hospitalizing people who take the drug, believing it can cure COVID-19. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration brought attention to the drug, ivermectin, in a tweet on Monday that linked to a post on the drug: “You are not a horse. You are not a cow. Seriously, y’all. Stop it.”
Petswearebreakingnews.com

FDA Asks Not To Take Equine Medicine To Treat Covid-19

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has asked Americans not to take equine drugs to treat or prevent Covid-19. The institution launched a campaign for citizens to stop taking “ivermectin” and other drugs given to animals. “You are not a horse. You are not a cow. Seriously, everyone. Enough, ”the...
IndustryMedicineNet.com

Stop Using Ivermectin Veterinary Drug to Treat COVID, FDA Urges

Taking a drug meant for horses and cattle to prevent or treat COVID-19 is dangerous and could be fatal, the U.S Food and Drug Administration warns. The agency has received multiple reports of people who have been hospitalized after "self-medicating with ivermectin intended for horses," the agency said in a consumer update.
AgriculturePosted by
MercuryNews

FDA issues ‘You are not a cow’ warning after livestock drug use

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a strong and unusual warning on Saturday: “You are not a horse. You are not a cow. Seriously, y’all. Stop it.”. The FDA was reacting to alarms from Mississippi, the state with the worst outbreak in the U.S., that people have been taking ivermectin to treat or prevent COVID-19. The drug is often used against parasites in livestock.
Public HealthPosted by
TheDailyBeast

FDA Is Fed Up With COVID Truthers Taking Horse Paste: ‘Seriously, Y’all’

You know it’s bad when the Food and Drug Administration has to take to Twitter on a Saturday to encourage people not to take the “horse paste” drug ivermectin to fight COVID-19. “You are not a horse. You are not a cow,” the agency tweeted, not bothering to dance around the facts. “Seriously, y’all. Stop it.” Ivermectin, a drug used in different forms for both animals and people, has become a fever dream COVID-19 treatment among conservatives, even as studies touting its benefits have either been withdrawn or discredited. It’s led to an increase in calls to state poison control centers from those who used the animal version of it, which The Daily Beast reported was readily available on Amazon.

Comments / 0

Community Policy